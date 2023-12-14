Chuvia de meteoros das Gemínidas: unha noite espectacular baixo as estrelas

Summary: Brace yourselves for a breathtaking celestial event as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its peak on the night of December 14. This annual meteor shower is renowned for its reliability and impressive meteor count. Adding to the excitement, a brand-new meteor shower associated with comet 46P/Wirtanen will also make its debut, providing stargazers with a truly captivating night under the stars.

As the sun sets and darkness blankets the sky, the Geminids meteor shower will take center stage. Originating from the sun-orbiting asteroid 3200 Phaethon, this year’s Geminids meteor shower promises up to one or two meteors per minute. What sets this meteor shower apart is the unique greenish hue caused by oxygen, magnesium, and nickel, adding a touch of magic to the cosmic spectacle.

On Wednesday night, the moon’s waning phase will create optimal viewing conditions worldwide, allowing observers to witness the meteor shower in all its grandeur. NASA advises skywatchers to keep their eyes peeled in all directions, as meteors do not follow a specific trajectory. If the weather permits, an estimated 60 to 120 meteors are predicted per hour, promising an awe-inspiring display of shooting stars.

In addition to the Geminids meteor shower, sky enthusiasts can also look forward to a new meteor shower associated with comet 46P/Wirtanen. This meteor shower originates from the constellation Sculptor in the southern sky and is a result of the debris stream intersecting Earth’s path for the first time. While the new shower will mainly be visible from Oceania and Indonesia, it’s worth exploring the night sky from any location for a chance to witness this rare celestial event.

Prepare yourself for a night filled with wonder as the Geminids meteor shower and the debut of the new comet-linked meteor display illuminate the December night sky. Grab a blanket, find a comfortable spot, and marvel at the beauty of the universe, as shooting stars create a mesmerizing spectacle overhead.