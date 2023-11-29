O sistema solar recentemente descuberto desafía as hipóteses sobre a formación planetaria

Astronomers have made an astonishing discovery that challenges long-held assumptions about the formation of solar systems. In a groundbreaking find, researchers have observed a rare solar system located 100 light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices that is in perfect synchrony. This system, consisting of six planets, moves in an orchestrated dance that has remained untouched by external forces for billions of years.

The discovery was made possible through a collaboration between NASA’s Tess and the European Space Agency’s Cheops satellites. These planet-hunting satellites provided valuable data that sheds light on how solar systems across the Milky Way galaxy have come into existence.

Although none of the planets in this harmonious system are located within the star’s habitable zone, the findings provide valuable insights into the formation and dynamics of planetary systems. The planets in this solar system are significantly larger than Earth but have densities resembling the gas giants found in our own solar system. They have short orbital periods, ranging from nine to 54 days, placing them in close proximity to their host star and resulting in scorching temperatures.

In technical terms, the perfect synchrony observed in this solar system is known as resonance. The orbits of the planets display precise and orderly patterns, akin to a symphony conducted flawlessly. This is a remarkable feature that makes this system distinct from others previously observed.

The discovery challenges the assumption that all solar systems, including our own, started out in a synchronized manner. It is estimated that only a small fraction of systems in the galaxy, approximately one in a hundred, retain such synchrony. Our own solar system deviated from this pattern due to the presence of giant planets and other disturbances.

The implications of this discovery are vast. It provides a deeper understanding of the forces and mechanisms behind planetary formation and stability. Further observations are needed to determine the composition of the planets’ atmospheres, which could potentially shed light on their potential for supporting life.

This remarkable solar system has inspired awe among scientists. As Dr. Hugh Osborn from the University of Bern exclaimed, “My jaw was on the floor. That was a really nice moment.” It serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the universe, prompting researchers to continue exploring and uncovering its secrets.

