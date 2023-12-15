Novas directrices para o CRIL Journal of International Law and Policy Submissions

The CRIL Journal of International Law and Policy has recently undergone rebranding and is now accepting submissions based on a wide range of contemporary topics in the field of international law and policy. The journal encourages authors to take an interdisciplinary approach and explore any area related to international law and policy.

To ensure the quality and clarity of submissions, the journal has introduced new guidelines for authors. Submissions can fall into four categories: long articles, short articles, case studies/case notes, and book reviews. The word limits for each category are clearly defined, and authors are reminded that these limits exclude footnotes and the abstract.

In terms of citation standards, the journal expects authors to adhere to the Oxford University Standard for Citation of Legal Authorities (OSCOLA), 4th Edition. Speaking or substantive footnotes should be avoided, and the use of endnotes or hyperlinks will not be accepted.

Co-authorship is permitted for up to two authors, and a structured abstract of 250-300 words must be included at the beginning of the submission. The abstract should provide an overview of the manuscript’s structure and essence.

To submit their work, authors must use the Google Form available on the journal’s website or on specific platforms where a Call for Papers has been published. The submission deadline for the current cycle is 30th September 2021. Manuscripts should be in .doc or .docx format and compatible with Microsoft Word 2007 or above.

To ensure a fair and unbiased review process, the submitted document should not contain any identifying information about the author(s). Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in rejection or a request for modifications.

Regarding layout and stylistic guidelines, authors are provided with specific instructions regarding headings, fonts, spacing, and margins. The British system of spelling should be followed, with -ise and -isation preferred over -ize and -ization.

Submitted manuscripts will undergo a preliminary review for originality and plagiarism. Proper citation of authorities is essential, and any instances of plagiarism, including paraphrasing without appropriate citations, will result in rejection. The content review stage will assess grammar and language, structural and logical coherency, contemporary relevance, contribution to existing literature, and research and referencing. Manuscripts that pass this stage will undergo peer review.

For further information and the detailed brochure, please refer to the link provided.