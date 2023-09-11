Beatha a 'Bhaile

Beachdan Ùra air Sgaradh: A 'Tuigsinn mar a tha Rift Magmas a' tighinn air adhart

Sep 11, 2023
This article highlights a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth that provides new insights into rifting and the evolution of rift magmas. Rifting is a geological process that involves the stretching of continents, leading to the formation of depressions on the Earth’s surface that are filled with magma from the melting mantle.

The study by Mayle and Harry (2023) focuses on assessing the quantity and petrological characteristics of rift magmas, specifically the mineral assemblage, in order to compare them with those found in continents. Their approach involves computational simulations that model the temperature and pressure conditions during rifting, considering a range of mantle source rocks from water-rich basalts to dry mantle. By doing so, they are able to determine the characteristic evolutions of magmas produced during rifting.

The results of the study reveal that the magmas produced during rifting show significant chemical differences, indicating variations in the conditions of mantle melting over millions of years. While the decreasing pressure beneath a thinning lithosphere plays a role in these conditions, it is not sufficient to fully explain the diversity of rift magmas.

Mayle and Harry’s simulations closely match the observed orders and volumes of magmas in rifts, suggesting that these magmas can provide valuable insights into the deep source rocks beneath rifting continents before they drifted apart. This information is critical in understanding the geological history and processes associated with rifting.

Overall, this study offers a new approach to understanding the evolution of rift magmas and provides important implications for our understanding of rifting processes. By assessing the quantity and characteristics of rift magmas, researchers can gain insights into the deep mantle processes that occur during continental breakup.

Citation: Mayle, M., & Harry, D. L. (2023). Syn-rift Magmatism and Sequential Melting of Fertile Lithologies in the Lithosphere and Asthenosphere. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 128, e2023JB027072.

Mìneachaidhean:
– Rifting: The process of continents being stretched apart, leading to the formation of depressions and the ascent of magma from the mantle.
– Magma: Molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface.
– Lithosphere: The rigid outer layer of the Earth, consisting of the crust and upper mantle.
– Petrological characteristics: The mineral assemblage and composition of rocks.
– Computational simulation: The use of computer models to simulate real-world processes.

Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Note: All information in this article is based on the referenced source article and additional knowledge.

