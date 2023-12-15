Nighean neo-aithnichte air a leigeil dheth aig Ionad Meidigeach Oilthigh Baylor

A young girl named Alejandra was left at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas earlier this week. The girl, believed to be around six years old, was dropped off at the center’s emergency room, possibly by her mother. However, she was unable to provide any identifying information to help officials locate her relatives.

Since then, the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has taken custody of the girl and is currently exploring options for placing her with family members who were able to identify her on Thursday. A hearing has been scheduled for December 14th to determine the best course of action for her care.

The incident remains under investigation, and DFPS is working diligently to gather more information about the girl and her circumstances. As new details emerge, updates will be provided to the public.

It is crucial to help reunite this young girl with her family, as it is unknown why she was left at the medical center without proper identification. The DFPS understands the importance of finding a safe and supportive environment for her and will make the necessary arrangements accordingly.

The local community is encouraged to come forward with any information that may help identify the girl or shed light on her situation. Together, we can ensure that she receives the care and support she needs and deserves.