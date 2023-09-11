Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Naidheachdan

Taic ùr airson an Fhaire Pixel: Còmhlan Fit Lite Spigen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Taic ùr airson an Fhaire Pixel: Còmhlan Fit Lite Spigen

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

stòran:
– Image source: Spigen
– Spigen.com
– Amazon.com [No URLs for sources.]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Naidheachdan

Tha Teileasgop Fànais James Webb a’ dearbhadh Tomhais Hubble air Ìre Leudachaidh na Cruinne-cè

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naidheachdan

Ag ullachadh airson Misean Artemis III: A’ sgrùdadh Taobh Dorcha na gealaich

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Bidh WhatsApp a’ toirt a-steach feart seanalan ann an 150 dùthaich

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Dleastanas an t-siostam dìon ann an atharrachadh giùlan

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Mar a lorgas tu basculin le stiallan geal agus basculegion ann am Pokemon Scarlet agus Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

A h-uile dad a dh ’fheumas tu a bhith eòlach air an ugh dìomhair aig Jacq ann am Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan