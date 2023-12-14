Bidh Samsung a’ nochdadh coimpiutairean-glùine Galaxy Book4 le AI-Powered

Samsung has recently unveiled its latest lineup of laptops, the Galaxy Book4 series, which emphasizes the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The new series offers improved displays, faster charging, and powerful processing capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 series is the integration of the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, which combines a fast CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single package. Additionally, the laptops are equipped with an Nvidia RTX 4070 (8GB) that can handle various AI tasks, including image generation and DLSS for gaming. Alternatively, users have the option of choosing a Core Ultra 7 and an RTX 4050 (6GB) instead.

Aside from its AI capabilities, the Galaxy Book4 series features enhanced cooling with an 11% wider vapor chamber and dual fans with uneven blade spacing. The laptops come with a range of RAM options from 16GB to 64GB and various SSD storage capacities of 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB, all with an available expansion slot.

All models in the series come with touch-capable Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays that incorporate the new Vision Booster and anti-reflective technology for improved legibility in bright outdoor environments. The flagship model, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, offers a 16-inch display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 48-120Hz, covering 120% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Samsung has also emphasized improved power efficiency and faster charging for the Galaxy Book4 series. With a 140W adapter, the laptops can charge their 76Wh batteries to 55% in just 30 minutes, 40% faster than previous models.

Other notable features include quad speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos support, noise cancellation for the dual microphone array, support for the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard, and connectivity options such as HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-A ports.

The Galaxy Book4 series offers different models to cater to varying needs. The Galaxy Book4 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, while the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is only available in a 16-inch form and features a rotating hinge that allows it to function as a Windows tablet.

In terms of sustainability, the new laptops incorporate a wider range of recycled materials, including aluminum, glass, and plastic.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 series is set to launch in South Korea in January 2024, with plans for a global release soon after. Pricing details have yet to be announced.