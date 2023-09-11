Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Naidheachdan

An Seangan Teine Dearg: Gnè ionnsaigheach Ùr san Roinn Eòrpa

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
An Seangan Teine Dearg: Gnè ionnsaigheach Ùr san Roinn Eòrpa

A recent study has revealed that the red fire ant, known scientifically as Solenopsis invicta, has been found in Europe for the first time. Native to South America, this invasive species has spread rapidly across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China, and Australia over the past century. Now, it has made its way to Sicily, Italy.

Red fire ants are known for being aggressive and their sting can cause pain and allergic reactions. They can also cause damage to crops and local ecosystems. Researchers have identified 88 red fire ant nests near the city of Syracuse in Sicily, covering an area of 5 hectares. Lead study author, Mattia Menchetti, states that finding this species in Italy was a surprise but not unexpected.

While red fire ants had previously been found in imported products in Spain, Finland, and the Netherlands, this is the first confirmed colony in Europe. The colonies were discovered in a suburban area of Syracuse, but it is unclear how or when they got there. Scientists believe that the ants may have arrived at a transit point with significant human activity, such as the city’s port. Local reports indicate an increase in ant stings since 2019.

Genetic analysis suggests that the ants most likely spread from the United States or China, where Solenopsis invicta is also an invasive species. The researchers warn that the ants could soon spread throughout Europe, as 7% of the continent, including major urban areas, has a suitable climate for the species.

Invasive species like the red fire ant have significant economic and ecological impacts. According to a United Nations-backed report, they cost the world at least $423 billion annually, driving plant and animal extinctions, threatening food security, and exacerbating environmental catastrophes.

Tobar: CNN

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
Naidheachdan

Cunnart Ùr a’ tighinn am bàrr ann an League of Legends le Teachd a-steach Briar, an t-acras air a chuingealachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naidheachdan

Tha Hack ùr stèidhichte air WiFi a’ ceadachadh cluas-fhuaim keystroke

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Rannsachadh fon uisge san àm ri teachd: doimhneachdan gun mhapa agus stuthan fon uisge le cumhachd AI

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan