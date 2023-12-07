Arrests Made After Police Respond to Disturbance

In a recent incident that unfolded late on Saturday evening in Rock Falls, Illinois, law enforcement officials responded to a reported disturbance. As officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a vehicle attempting to leave the area. Upon interception, they discovered a 17-year-old boy in possession of a handgun concealed in his waistband. Further investigation led to the discovery of another handgun inside the vehicle. Consequently, all occupants of the vehicle, including the male teenager, a woman, and a man, were placed under arrest.

Riley C. Baker, a 19-year-old resident of Rock Falls, faces several charges including possession of a firearm without a FOID (Firearm Owner’s Identification) card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Another 19-year-old, Andrew Heidenreich from Forreston, has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID. Additionally, the 17-year-old boy from German Valley is facing charges such as possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both Baker and Heidenreich have been processed and released with a future court date in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Safe-T Act. However, the 17-year-old boy has been transferred to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Rock Falls Police Department received assistance from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office during the operation. The illegal possession of firearms and ammunition poses a significant threat to public safety, and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their efforts to combat such offenses.

While the details of the disturbance that initially prompted the police response remain undisclosed, the arrests made in this incident highlight the importance of proactive law enforcement measures to ensure the safety of the community.