SAG-AFTRA members and the Game Workers of SoCal are using the platform of this year’s Game Awards to raise awareness about the major issues facing the interactive media division of the guild. Although they are not picketing or striking at the moment, a strike remains a possibility as negotiations for a new contract with video game producers have stalled. The three core issues that SAG-AFTRA is focused on are wage increases, safety needs for movement performers, and ethical AI protections.

Regarding AI, SAG-AFTRA is not asking for a full prohibition, but rather for transparency, proper informed consent, and fair compensation when AI is used to create performances that were not actually performed by human actors. This request is seen as reasonable and collaborative, intending to prevent the exploitation of professional performers while still embracing technological advancements.

The issue of AI is not limited to voice actors in video games but has implications for the entire industry. However, voice actors are the only profession in the video game industry currently unionized, which makes it easier for them to collectively advocate for frameworks that benefit the entire workforce.

In addition to their concerns about AI, SAG-AFTRA is also standing in solidarity with game developers who have experienced an “incredibly devastating year” marked by layoffs and reports of toxic workplaces. Both actors and developers share a common goal of well-being and sustainability in their work.

As the Game Awards celebrate the achievements of the industry, SAG-AFTRA stresses the importance of discussing and addressing these basic needs to ensure that the people behind the games are adequately protected. When human beings thrive in the industry, it leads to the creation of more great games for everyone to enjoy.

While the negotiations remain ongoing, SAG-AFTRA sees the Game Awards as an opportunity to bring attention to these critical issues and to advocate for the rights of those who contribute their talent and effort to the gaming industry.