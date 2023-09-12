Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Naidheachdan

A’ foillseachadh a’ chuairt charbon ann an Trench Iapan: Seallaidhean bho IODP Expedition 386

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
A’ foillseachadh a’ chuairt charbon ann an Trench Iapan: Seallaidhean bho IODP Expedition 386

A recent research expedition conducted by the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) has shed light on the carbon cycle in the Japan Trench, a region of intense seismic activity. The Japan Trench, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its subduction zones and frequent megathrust earthquakes.

IODP Expedition 386 involved the collection and analysis of 58 sediment cores from the sea bed along the trench axis. These cores were taken from depths of up to 37.82 meters, setting new records for deep-subsurface sampling in scientific ocean drilling. In one notable achievement, the team cored the deepest water site at a depth of 8,023 meters and recovered the deepest sub-sea level sample from 8,060.74 meters below sea level.

The analysis of these sediment cores revealed the presence of labile dissolved carbon stored in the sediment interstitial water. This dissolved carbon storage indicates active organic carbon remineralization in the hadal trenches, which is significantly greater than in other deep-water environments of the open ocean. Advanced radiocarbon techniques also revealed the aging and accumulation of dissolved organic and inorganic carbon in the deep subsurface sediments.

These findings have important implications for the deep carbon cycle and the subduction zone. The dissolved carbon stored in the trench sediments may have significant impacts on the overall carbon cycle as it is buried deeper into the trenches and subduction zone. This discovery challenges the previous understanding of hadal trench environments as “tranquil” deep-sea environments.

The research also uncovered evidence of intensive microbial methanogenesis in the hadal trenches, likely influenced by repeated large earthquakes along the subduction zone. The earthquakes play a role in modulating the trench carbon cycle and the deep biosphere metabolisms in these extreme environments.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the dynamic carbon cycle in the Japan Trench and highlights the need for further studies in these unique and extreme environments. The findings also demonstrate the capabilities of the IODP to conduct high-resolution subsurface sampling and investigations in hadal oceanic trenches.

stòran:
– Nature Communications: “Active microbial-mediated dissolved carbon cycling in the deep subsurface sediments”
– IODP

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
Naidheachdan

Cunnart Ùr a’ tighinn am bàrr ann an League of Legends le Teachd a-steach Briar, an t-acras air a chuingealachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naidheachdan

Tha Hack ùr stèidhichte air WiFi a’ ceadachadh cluas-fhuaim keystroke

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan