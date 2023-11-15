Newly Released Starfield Sees Slight Decline in Player Count on Steam

Starfield, the highly anticipated game developed by Bethesda, made a splash during its launch on PC and Xbox just a couple of months ago. It quickly became the “biggest Bethesda game launch” in history, garnering immense attention and excitement from gamers. However, recent data shows a slight decline in the number of players engaging with Starfield, with more individuals currently playing Bethesda’s earlier RPG, Skyrim, on the Steam platform.

At present, there are 15,386 players exploring the world of Skyrim, with 13,776 individuals playing the Special Edition release and 1,610 users enjoying the original 2011 version. These figures indicate a greater player base compared to Starfield’s current player count.

Starfield, with its enthralling space exploration theme, currently boasts 11,563 active astronauts exploring its vast universe. While this number is still impressive, it falls short of Skyrim’s player count on Steam. Starfield’s 24-hour peak reaches 23,920 players, while the all-time peak since its release stands at 330,723. Despite these peaks surpassing Skyrim’s records, the overall player count of Starfield has seen a decline over time.

It’s worth noting that the player statistics for Starfield on Xbox consoles and Game Pass may provide a different perspective. However, the difference in player engagement between the two games on Steam remains noteworthy, considering Starfield’s recent release compared to Skyrim’s longer history.

In terms of accolades, Starfield received only one nomination, Best RPG, at The Game Awards. This category includes other highly anticipated releases such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 16, showcasing the stiff competition Starfield faces in the RPG genre.

As for Elder Scrolls fans eagerly awaiting Elder Scrolls 6, the studio’s announcement of the game’s development was driven by fan demand and perhaps a touch of pressure. According to Skyrim’s lead designer, Bruce Nesmith, the announcement was prompted because “the pitchforks and torches were out.” While Bethesda has confirmed the game’s future release, it is likely that it will be some time before significant updates on Elder Scrolls 6’s progress are revealed.