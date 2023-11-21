Bidh MediaTek a ’toirt a-steach Dimensity 8300 Chip: Ag ath-nuadhachadh fònaichean aig prìs ruigsinneach le AI ginealach

MediaTek, a leading chipmaker, is once again setting the trend in the smartphone industry with the launch of its latest chip, the Dimensity 8300. This new chip will bring on-device generative AI capabilities to more affordable Android phones, following the footsteps of its premium counterpart, the Dimensity 9300.

While Qualcomm made a similar move last week with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, it is evident that both companies are eager to tap into the growing generative AI trend that is revolutionizing the tech industry.

Unlike cloud-based solutions, on-device generative AI processes all computations directly on the smartphone, ensuring quicker responses and improved personalization that takes into account sensitive data like user behavior and location preferences. Additionally, it can operate even when users are outside the range of mobile network coverage.

MediaTek has not yet disclosed the specific generative AI capabilities of the Dimensity 8300, but it is expected to offer slightly lower performance metrics compared to the high-end Dimensity 9300. The latter can generate images using Stable Diffusion in less than a second and handles AI models with 7 billion parameters per second, at 20 tokens per second.

With the Dimensity 8300, MediaTek promises substantial improvements over its predecessor, the Dimensity 8200. This includes a 20% increase in CPU speed, up to 30% better power efficiency, and a GPU that delivers 60% greater performance and 55% improved power efficiency. The AI Processing Unit remains unchanged from the premium Dimensity 9300, ensuring enhanced performance for conventional AI tasks, such as photo enhancements.

Moreover, phones equipped with the Dimensity 8300 are expected to enjoy longer battery life and seamless connections to accessories like earbuds and gamepads. MediaTek has not yet revealed the phone brands that have committed to incorporating the Dimensity 8300 into their devices. However, it is worth noting that the predecessor, Dimensity 8200, can be found in smartphones like the Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V27 Pro, although it has not seen widespread releases in the US market.

FAQ:

A: Generative AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to produce and create new data, such as images, videos, or text, based on existing patterns and inputs.

Q: How does on-device generative AI differ from cloud-based solutions?

A: On-device generative AI processes computations directly on the smartphone, providing faster responses and personalized experiences without relying on an internet connection or sending sensitive data to cloud servers.

Q: What are the improvements offered by the Dimensity 8300 chip over its predecessor?

A: The Dimensity 8300 chip boasts a 20% increase in CPU speed, up to 30% better power efficiency, a GPU with 60% greater performance, improved power efficiency, and enhanced AI processing capabilities for tasks such as photo improvements.

Q: Which phone brands have committed to using the Dimensity 8300?

A: MediaTek has not yet disclosed the phone brands that will incorporate the Dimensity 8300 into their devices.