Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Naidheachdan

Tachartas Apple 2023: Sreath iPhone 15 agus Sreath 9 Apple Watch air a chuir air bhog

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Tachartas Apple 2023: Sreath iPhone 15 agus Sreath 9 Apple Watch air a chuir air bhog

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Stòran: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Naidheachdan

CS Singapore air a dhreuchd a leigeil dheth: Tha GO Players a’ faighinn smachd air Prìomh CS2

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naidheachdan

Feartan ùra air am foillseachadh airson Star Ocean An Dàrna Sgeulachd R

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Naidheachdan

Gnèithean Springtail a chaidh a lorg às ùr ann an Iapan

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Naidheachdan

CS Singapore air a dhreuchd a leigeil dheth: Tha GO Players a’ faighinn smachd air Prìomh CS2

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Tha Sony ag ainmeachadh craoladh staid cluich le fòcas air tiotalan Indie agus Treas Pàrtaidh

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha Teileasgop Fànais James Webb a’ dearbhadh Tomhais Hubble de Ìre Leudachaidh na Cruinne-cè

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Sgrùdadh Ùr a’ nochdadh adhbharan agus àm atharrachaidhean fàsmhorachd ann am fàsach an Sahara

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan