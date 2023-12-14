A’ toirt a-steach Rylee Kelemen: Neach-naidheachd dìoghrasach le Deep Roots ann an Santa Clarita

Summary: Meet Rylee Kelemen, a dedicated journalist who has recently joined The Signal team. With her lifelong residency in Santa Clarita and a passion for storytelling, Rylee aims to keep the community well-informed. Her prior experience as the Social Media Editor at The Daily Sundial and her degree from California State University, Northridge have equipped her with the necessary skills to engage with the public effectively.

Rylee Kelemen, a born-and-raised Santa Clarita resident, brings a fresh perspective to The Signal team as their newest addition. With a deep-rooted connection to the community, Rylee is committed to sharing the stories that matter most to its residents.

Equipped with a degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge, Rylee’s passion for storytelling led her to thrive as the Social Media Editor at The Daily Sundial. Through engaging content and interactive platforms, she successfully connected with readers and kept them well-informed.

Rylee’s enthusiasm for her hometown and its people shines through in her work. She recognizes the importance of transparency and aims to bridge the gap between newsrooms and the public. By actively seeking out stories that resonate with the community, Rylee ensures that their voices are heard.

If you have a compelling story to share, Rylee welcomes your input. Reach out to her at [email protected] to make sure your voice is heard.

As Rylee embarks on her journey with The Signal, the community can look forward to an even stronger connection with its local news source. The combination of Rylee’s talents and her genuine care for Santa Clarita promises a closer, more engaging relationship between the publication and its readers.

So keep an eye out for Rylee Kelemen’s byline, as she continues to bring you the stories that matter most to Santa Clarita. Together, let’s stay informed and connected, making our community stronger than ever.