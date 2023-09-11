Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Naidheachdan

Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

stòran:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
Naidheachdan

Cunnart Ùr a’ tighinn am bàrr ann an League of Legends le Teachd a-steach Briar, an t-acras air a chuingealachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naidheachdan

Tha Hack ùr stèidhichte air WiFi a’ ceadachadh cluas-fhuaim keystroke

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan