Tiotal: Bidh Jersey City a’ pàigheadh ​​tuineachaidhean ann an deiseachan lagha leth-bhreith

Summary: Jersey City has reached settlements in multiple discrimination lawsuits, including a case where a deaf man was denied a sign-language interpreter for his court hearing regarding a parking ticket. The city will pay the man $175,000 to resolve the federal lawsuit. Additionally, three other city employees will receive settlements totaling $240,000. The settlements highlight the need for equal access and fair treatment for individuals with disabilities in the justice system.

Jersey City recently agreed to pay $175,000 to Ryan Cuevas, a deaf man who filed a federal lawsuit after the municipal court failed to provide a sign-language interpreter for his parking ticket hearing. Cuevas had been cited for parking his car in a bus lane, but needed to resolve the ticket in order to reinstate his driver’s license, which had been suspended for a separate infraction.

Despite requesting an interpreter, Cuevas was denied and his case was repeatedly postponed due to the unavailability of interpreters in the court. It wasn’t until August 2020 that Cuevas was found not guilty, after facing significant delays and challenges due to the lack of accommodation.

The settlement emphasizes the importance of providing equal access to justice for individuals with disabilities. Discrimination against Cuevas was evident, as stated by Judge Susan Wigenton who highlighted the city’s potential willful and wanton disregard for maintaining a discriminatory policy for over 16 years.

Jersey City has not yet clarified if any changes have been made to its municipal court policy regarding interpreter availability. However, the significance of this settlement and other recent lawsuits should urge the city to re-evaluate its practices and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can effectively participate in court proceedings.

In addition to Cuevas’ settlement, the city council approved settlements for three other discrimination lawsuits involving city employees. Synea Hicks, Joseph Drayton, and Donna Garvin will receive settlements of $95,000, $85,000, and $60,000 respectively. These cases highlight the importance of addressing workplace discrimination and promoting a more inclusive and fair work environment.

Overall, these settlements serve as a reminder to Jersey City and other municipalities that equal access to justice and workplace fairness are fundamental rights that should be upheld for all citizens.