An Hotfix as ùire airson bailtean-mòra: Skylines 2 ag àrdachadh dèanadas agus a’ càradh bhiteagan

Cities: Skylines 2, the popular city-building game developed by Colossal Order, has received a new hotfix aimed at improving overall performance on PC and resolving numerous bugs. In addition, an “offensive” in-game radio advert has been removed to address concerns raised by the community.

One of the significant improvements introduced in the hotfix is the reduction of character texture resolutions for the game’s digital citizens. It was discovered that unnecessarily large character textures were negatively impacting performance. While the developers initially responded to viral claims about individual teeth rendering, they acknowledged that the citizen models had issues with their level of detail (LOD).

To further optimize performance, the hotfix includes tweaks to lighting and changes in asset rendering prioritization. Additionally, various problems affecting the simulation’s economy, businesses, and utilities have been addressed. For example, businesses will no longer order resources if they do not have enough storage space, and a bug preventing certain assets from being consumed has been fixed.

Colossal Order also took the opportunity to remove an advertisement from the in-game radio stations that mimicked the sound effects of someone experiencing a seizure. This decision came after the community shared concerns about the offensive content.

Players should note that it may take some time for the fixes to take effect in existing save files. The hotfix introduces several improvements that will enhance the gameplay experience for Cities: Skylines 2 enthusiasts.

