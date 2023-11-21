New Article: Unleash Vintage Nostalgia with the Lossy Pedal by Chase Bliss

In the world of music gear, there’s a growing fascination with embracing the broken and lo-fi sounds of the past. And no one does it better than Chase Bliss, a renowned company known for their expertise in crafting pedals that transport your instruments into a realm of vintage nostalgia. Their latest creation, the Lossy pedal, is a remarkable collaboration with Goodhertz, a top-tier plugin maker with an impressive lo-fi pedigree.

The heart of the Lossy pedal lies in its Loss control, which offers three distinctive modes, each adding a unique character to the sound. Whether you desire the familiar low bit-rate MP3 vibe, the stripped-down frequencies of compression for a tinny tone, or the mesmerizing glitches of Phase Jitter, Lossy has it covered. And within these modes, the possibilities are endless, allowing you to fine-tune the intensity and overall effect using the Loss and Global knobs.

Packets switch is another standout feature of the Lossy pedal. Leaving it off grants you the pure essence of Lossy, whereas enabling Packet Loss introduces dropouts reminiscent of a poor cellular connection. Alternatively, switching to Packet Repeat fills those gaps with frozen audio, reminiscent of a skipping CD. To control the frequency of these interruptions, simply adjust the Speed knob.

One particularly fascinating aspect of the Lossy pedal is its dedicated Freeze function. Unlike other pedals, it doesn’t merely repeat the last snippet of audio indefinitely. Instead, it evolves over time, stretching out notes and transforming as you play. This allows you to create captivating ambient pads, drones, and ever-shifting soundscapes.

To ensure a cohesive and polished sound, the Lossy pedal also offers a filter and reverb section. These additional components assist in blending all the elements together seamlessly. Hidden within the pedal is a limiter and auto gain function that showcases the intricate details of the Loss effect, preventing any loss of musical nuances.

For those eager to embark on a journey through vintage soundscapes, the Lossy pedal is available for purchase exclusively through the official Chase Bliss website. Priced at $399, every pedal purchase includes a generous 50% discount on the Goodhertz Lossy plugin that inspired its creation, typically priced at $79.

CÀBHA

1. Can the Lossy pedal recreate the sound of a low-quality MP3?

Yes, the Lossy pedal offers a Standard mode that delivers the familiar sound of a low bit-rate MP3, bringing back memories of the late ’90s digital era.

2. What is the purpose of the Packets switch on the Lossy pedal?

The Packets switch allows you to introduce dropouts or frozen audio into your sound, reminiscent of a bad cellular connection or a skipping CD, respectively.

3. How does the Freeze function on the Lossy pedal work?

Unlike traditional pedals that repeat the last moment of audio, the Freeze function evolves over time, stretching out notes and creating ambient pads, drones, and shifting soundscapes.

4. Where can I purchase the Lossy pedal?

The Lossy pedal is exclusively available for purchase on the official Chase Bliss website.

5. Is there a discount on the Goodhertz Lossy plugin when buying the Lossy pedal?

Yes, purchasing the Lossy pedal grants you a 50% discount on the Goodhertz Lossy plugin, which is ordinarily priced at $79.