A’ sgrùdadh na doimhneachdan: Duaisean agus Loot ann an Raid Cuthach Blackfathom

In the Season of Discovery, World of Warcraft Classic introduces a unique twist to the familiar Blackfathom Deeps Dungeon. Now transformed into the Blackfathom Madness Raid, players will face the challenge of conquering seven formidable bosses and overcoming various obstacles. While the difficulty may be high, the rewards that await the brave adventurers are plentiful. Embark on this thrilling endeavor from level 25 onward in Phase 1, and see what treasures you can claim for yourself.

Quest Rewards During the Raid

Accompanying the Blackfathom Madness Raid are several quests that yield bountiful rewards upon completion. Whether you fight for the Horde or Alliance, you can obtain valuable items by engaging in these quests. Discover the enticing rewards that are within your reach:

Twilight Invoker Cloth Set

Featuring two and three-piece sets, this armor set increases your damage and healing from magical spells and effects. Boost your power with a 9% increase and improve your chance to strike with spells, ranged attacks, and melee attacks by 1%. Twilight Elementalist Leather Set

With a similar two and three-piece structure, this leather set enhances your damage and healing from magical spells and effects by up to 12%. Strengthen your spellcasting and increase your hit chance with spells, ranged attacks, and melee attacks by 1%. Twilight Slayer Leather Set

Upgrade your skills with this leather set, providing +12 Attack Power in the two-piece bonus. Further enhance your chance to hit with spells, ranged attacks, and melee attacks by 1% when donning the complete three-piece set. Twilight Avenger Mail Set Equip yourself with this mail set to gain +12 Attack Power with two pieces. Unleash your potential by maximizing your chance to hit with spells, ranged attacks, and melee attacks by 1% when wearing all three pieces.

Additional Boss Loot Drops

In addition to the coveted Twilight armor sets, be on the lookout for other exclusive items that drop from the bosses within the Blackfathom Madness Raid. These special drops promise additional power and advantages to those fortunate enough to obtain them. Stay vigilant and explore every corner to discover these hidden treasures.

Let the madness of Blackfathom Deeps unfold as you delve into the Raid, facing the toughest adversaries and claiming remarkable rewards. Prepare yourself for the challenge and embrace the unknown depths to become a true champion in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery.

Source: Wowhead