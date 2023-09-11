Bethesda Game Studios has received praise for its combat mechanics in Starfield, with critics noting that its weapons feel weighty, precise, and powerful. A significant improvement from the feather-light weaponry in the Fallout series. However, the standout feature is an early-game opportunity to engage in a thrilling zero-gravity gunfight that showcases the game’s combat system at its best.

[SPOILER ALERT: The following details the Almagest space station side quest in Starfield.]

While following the Mantis questline on my way from Alpha Centauri, I discovered the Olympus star system and encountered a seemingly ordinary radial space station near the planet Nesoi, called The Eye. However, there was no response when I tried to communicate with the station, which raised concerns.

Upon boarding the station, I found myself in a glamorous weightless corridor, guided solely by the jets on my backpack. As I glanced through the windows, I noticed debris floating inside the empty space station, indicating that something had gone wrong. Suddenly, a Spacer floated by, signaling the start of an intense gunfight. Chaos erupted on the level below.

The zero-gravity environment encourages aggressive gameplay, with only a decorative grating separating players from the hordes of enemies. Utilizing a jetpack is crucial for swiftly closing the distance and isolating individual adversaries. Grenades and shotguns are effective in dispersing the well-coordinated enemy group, which adeptly uses cover to its advantage. The proximity of the action to the airlock enhances the intensity of the encounter, and even AI companions like the robot Vasco join in on the action.

What impressed me the most was the exceptional physics system. Bethesda has successfully implemented ragdoll effects tailored for zero-gravity combat, resulting in visually stunning and dynamic corpse movement that can even provide temporary cover.

In conclusion, the Almagest space station presents an outstanding early-game opportunity to experience the exhilaration of zero-gravity combat in Starfield. If you haven’t explored it yet, make sure to bring your favorite weapons and create a solid save point. You’ll find yourself wanting to replay this gunfight multiple times to fully appreciate the game’s combat systems.

Remember, when fighting in zero G, keep in mind that the enemy’s gate is down.

Mìneachaidhean:

– Zero-gravity: A state of weightlessness experienced by objects and individuals when subject to minimal or no gravitational force.

– Gunfight: An intense skirmish or conflict involving the use of firearms.

– Combat mechanics: The systems and rules governing in-game combat, including weapon mechanics, movement, and tactics.

