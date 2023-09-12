Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Teicneòlas

Bidh Apple ag ainmeachadh prìomh thiotalan geama a’ tighinn gu iPhone

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Bidh Apple ag ainmeachadh prìomh thiotalan geama a’ tighinn gu iPhone

Apple’s recent iPhone event showcased some exciting news for gamers, as the tech giant announced that big game titles like the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year and in early 2024.

Thanks to the rise of cloud gaming, it is now possible to play PC and console games on mobile devices. However, since these games are streamed to the phone, players are dependent on internet speeds for a smooth gaming experience. Apple’s newer silicon, such as the M1- and M2-series chips, has made gaming on its laptops more feasible, and the company has previously demonstrated their capabilities at keynotes. However, game developers have been hesitant to embrace Apple’s claims of catering to gamers on Macs. The iPhone, on the other hand, has a large user base that actively plays games, making it an appealing platform for AAA releases.

The upcoming availability of major titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set to launch on consoles and PCs on October 5th, on the iPhone in early 2024 is a significant milestone. With peripherals like Razer’s Kishi controller, which enhances the gaming experience on mobile devices, players will have a seamless way to enjoy these games on their phones. The Resident Evil and Death Stranding games are also scheduled to launch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max later this year.

Overall, Apple’s announcement marks a major step towards bringing console and PC gaming experiences to mobile devices. With increasing interest in gaming on smartphones, players can look forward to enjoying not only the usual mobile gaming offerings but also high-quality AAA releases on their iPhones.

stòran:
– Ash Parrish, reporter with expertise in video games – Kotaku

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan