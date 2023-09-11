Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Teicneòlas

Cruth-tìre Atharraichte E-Solarachadh san Roinn Phoblaich

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Cruth-tìre Atharraichte E-Solarachadh san Roinn Phoblaich

A recent survey conducted by Euna Solutions sheds light on the evolving state of public sector e-procurement. Similar to the trends seen in business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce, purchasing managers and procurement teams in government, academic, and charitable organizations are increasingly turning to digital technology to streamline their procurement processes.

One of the key findings from the survey is that 44% of public sector buyers now use e-procurement software alongside their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additionally, 65% of respondents reported using a combination of legacy and newer digital technology. This hybrid approach allows the ERP system to handle core functions while the e-procurement solution manages more complex tasks such as purchasing and vendor management.

The survey also highlighted the importance of compliance, efficiency, and vendor engagement for public procurement professionals. However, only 44% of purchasing managers expressed confidence in their organizations’ ability to handle the current workload, while 25% admitted to feeling less confident.

The future workforce poses another challenge for public agencies, as nearly 30% of federal employees will be eligible for retirement by 2025, and 27% of the workforce will be comprised of Gen Z. These younger workers have a strong affinity for technology and expect digital tools to be a part of their job. They prioritize streamlined processes and automation to free up time for more strategic initiatives.

Although there has been progress, the survey reveals that 20% of public sector purchasing managers still rely on paper-based processing and outdated legacy systems. Only 14% reported utilizing the latest digital tools and technologies for their procurement processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the digital transformation of public sector purchasing, forcing many organizations to adopt digital solutions out of necessity. However, the transition has not always been smooth.

In conclusion, the survey conducted by Euna Solutions highlights the changing landscape of public sector e-procurement. It emphasizes the increasing adoption of digital technology, the challenges faced in recruiting younger purchasing professionals, and the importance of streamlined processes and automation in procurement operations.

Sources: Euna Solutions survey, John Alexander, Euna Solutions senior vice president, product.

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Prògram Rannsachaidh Ùr gus Taic airson Ùr-ghnàthachadh Didseatach agus Tionnsgalachd sa Chuan Shèimh a neartachadh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Google ag ullachadh roghainnean stèidhichte air àite airson lorg lìonra an inneal agam

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan