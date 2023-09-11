Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Teicneòlas

Geamannan Sultain PlayStation Plus air am foillseachadh: NieR Replicant, Star Ocean, agus Barrachd

ByRaibeart Anndra

Sep 11, 2023
Geamannan Sultain PlayStation Plus air am foillseachadh: NieR Replicant, Star Ocean, agus Barrachd

The lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for September has been revealed, and it includes some highly anticipated titles. The information comes from reliable source Dealabs, known for leaking game lists in advance. These games are expected to be available from September 19th, but the official confirmation is still pending.

One of the standout titles in the lineup is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, which has been praised as a “safe choice for fans” in Eurogamer’s review. The game features multiple endings that require players to replay sections, although some may find this repetitive. Nevertheless, it has been well-received by players and critics alike.

Another noteworthy game is Unpacking, which has garnered much acclaim since its release. It won Game of the Year at the Indie Live Expo awards and received the BAFTA for Best Narrative in 2022. Eurogamer’s former editor-in-chief Martin described Unpacking as “an irresistible thing” and praised its unique and human storytelling.

Alongside NieR Replicant and Unpacking, the September lineup also includes Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. These titles offer a diverse range of genres and gameplay experiences for players to enjoy.

However, it’s worth noting that these releases come after Sony’s announcement of a global price increase for PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Subscribers in the UK now have to pay £59.99 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential, with price hikes for Extra and Extra Premium subscriptions as well.

Overall, the September lineup of PlayStation Plus games offers a mix of highly anticipated titles and critically acclaimed experiences. Whether you’re a fan of action RPGs, narrative-driven games, or strategy simulations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

stòran:

Dealabs – reliable source for leaked game lists

Eurogamer – review and opinions on NieR Replicant and Unpacking

Indie Live Expo awards – recognition for Unpacking

BAFTA – award for Best Narrative for Unpacking

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Teicneòlas

Tha neach-buaidh Astràilia an aghaidh cùl-taic airson aithris connspaideach air tinneas

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teicneòlas

Bidh Nintendo Direct a’ nochdadh iongnadh Super Mario Bros: Cuilbheart, Saoghal, Caractaran, Cumhachd-suas, agus Ceann-latha Sgaoilidh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teicneòlas

Charger Anker iPhone 15 air a reic airson $ 15 air Amazon: roghainn eile a tha èifeachdach a thaobh cosgais

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Tha neach-buaidh Astràilia an aghaidh cùl-taic airson aithris connspaideach air tinneas

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Carnabhadair mòr 265 millean bliadhna a dh'aois air fhoillseachadh nuair a chaidh fosail Pampaphoneus a lorg ann am Brasil

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Nintendo Direct a’ nochdadh iongnadh Super Mario Bros: Cuilbheart, Saoghal, Caractaran, Cumhachd-suas, agus Ceann-latha Sgaoilidh

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh Soitheach Cargo 5 Tianzhou ann an Sìona a’ crìochnachadh misean agus a’ coinneachadh ri crìoch teine

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan