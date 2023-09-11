Beatha a 'Bhaile

A' foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Stiùidio Gearbox A rèir aithris fo bhuaidh oidhirpean ath-structaraidh Embracer Group

Sep 11, 2023
According to recent reports, Gearbox Studio is the latest studio to be impacted by Embracer Group’s ongoing restructuring efforts. Embracer Group had announced a comprehensive restructuring program in June to recover from its significant spending over the years and a 40 percent drop in share price following a failed strategic partnership with Savvy Games Group.

As part of the restructuring, another studio owned by Embracer, Volition Games, was shut down immediately at the end of last month. Now, Reuters reports that Gearbox may be the next studio to be let go by Embracer. Embracer is said to be working with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore the option of selling Gearbox. They have already received interest from third parties who are looking to acquire the studio.

It’s worth noting that Embracer’s share prices have seen a positive shift following this news. Gearbox, which was acquired by Embracer in 2021, had mixed results with its recent game releases. Sales of New Tales from the Borderlands were reportedly low, according to publisher Take-Two. However, another Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, exceeded expectations. CEO Randy Pitchford had previously stated that future experiences were already in development.

As a publisher, Gearbox has plans to release Hyper Light Breaker and Homeworld 3 in early 2024. More developments may arise regarding Embracer Group’s restructuring efforts and Gearbox’s future.

