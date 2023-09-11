Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Teicneòlas

Tha Ministreachd an Cùisean Didseatach ann an Taiwan an dùil Siostam agus Ionad Riochdachaidh AI a stèidheachadh

ByRaibeart Anndra

Sep 11, 2023
Tha Ministreachd an Cùisean Didseatach ann an Taiwan an dùil Siostam agus Ionad Riochdachaidh AI a stèidheachadh

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan is working on establishing a production system and center to evaluate and test artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs, Lee Huai-jen, made this announcement during the opening ceremony of DevDays Asia, a technology forum jointly organized by Microsoft and the ministry’s Administration for Digital Industries.

In addition to setting up the AI production system and center, the National Science and Technology Council will also evaluate and test the Trustworthy AI Dialog Engine. These initiatives by the government are expected to help industries in Taiwan develop responsible and trustworthy AI applications.

DevDays Asia, which is currently taking place in Taipei and will move to Kaohsiung on Friday, focuses on generative AI development, cybersecurity, and digital resilience. Taiwanese firms are increasingly looking to incorporate AI technology across various industries. Some are utilizing Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which provides critical enterprise security, compliance, and regional availability solutions.

Microsoft Taiwan has been actively involved in the development of AI in Taiwan. The company’s AI research-and-development center, established in 2018, has collaborated closely with the government and continues to invest in Taiwan, particularly in AI talent cultivation, software, and hardware development.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of responsible and ethical AI applications, stating that AI development goes beyond creating generative AI technologies. The company recently announced that it achieved its digital talent cultivation goal in Taiwan ahead of schedule and plans to launch an AI technology training program to educate the public on the latest AI technologies and applications.

stòran:
– Ministry of Digital Affairs
- Microsoft

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teicneòlas

Rannsachadh fon uisge san àm ri teachd: doimhneachdan gun mhapa agus stuthan fon uisge le cumhachd AI

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
Teicneòlas

Bidh Wio Bank a’ cur air bhog App Pearsanta Wio gus Cuideachadh Luchd-ceannach Mion-reic

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Luchd-ealain bho Linn na Cloiche a’ sealltainn slighean daonna is ainmhidhean mionaideach ann an ealain creige Namibian

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Spotify gus Deuchainn Audiobook an-asgaidh a thabhann do luchd-aontachaidh na SA

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Rannsachadh fon uisge san àm ri teachd: doimhneachdan gun mhapa agus stuthan fon uisge le cumhachd AI

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan