A’ cumail smachd air stàitean cuantamach de electronan: Briseadh ann am miocroscop Feachd Atamach

Scientists at the University of Regensburg have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of atomic force microscopy (AFM). In a recent study published in the renowned journal Nature, the researchers have developed a technique to manipulate the quantum state of individual electrons using a high-resolution AFM.

The world around us is composed of molecules, which are incredibly small entities. Even a tiny speck of dust contains an unimaginable number of these molecules. Thanks to advancements in technology, we can now visualize these minuscule structures using AFM, which operates by sensing forces between a microscopic tip and the molecule under examination.

While AFM allows us to image the internal structure of molecules, it does not provide a comprehensive understanding of all their properties. Determining the composition of atoms within a molecule, for example, is challenging. However, scientists have alternative tools at their disposal, such as electron spin resonance (ESR), which is analogous to the principles used in medical MRI scanners.

Traditionally, ESR requires a large number of molecules to produce a detectable signal, making it impossible to analyze individual molecules. However, the researchers at the University of Regensburg have successfully integrated ESR into AFM, enabling the direct detection of electron spin resonance signals from a single molecule.

This breakthrough development allows for the characterization of individual molecules, offering insights into the composition of atoms within the imaged molecule, including isotopes, which are variants of the same atom with differing numbers of neutrons in their nuclei.

Moreover, the researchers found that manipulating the quantum state of electron spins in a single molecule is possible using this integrated technique. Quantum computers rely on manipulating quantum states without succumbing to information loss. The ability to repeatedly manipulate the quantum state of electrons without decoherence occurring opens up possibilities for advancing the field of quantum computing.

Additionally, by imaging the surroundings of the molecule, this new method could contribute to understanding how the atomic-scale environment influences decoherence in quantum computers and potentially finding ways to prevent it.

This groundbreaking research was funded by the ERC Synergy Grant MolDAM (no. 951519) and the German Research Foundation (no. RE2669/6-2). The study, titled “Single-molecule electron spin resonance by means of atomic force microscopy,” was authored by Lisanne Sellies and colleagues from the University of Regensburg.

Sellies, L., et al. (2023) Single-molecule electron spin resonance by means of atomic force microscopy. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06754-6.