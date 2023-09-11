Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

Teicneòlas

Sgaoileadh ùr: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Sgaoileadh ùr: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

A new version of the Bun JavaScript runtime has been released, featuring several improvements and an experimental Windows version. Bun 1.0 aims to enhance the execution speed and efficiency of JavaScript code.

The Bun JavaScript runtime provides developers with a runtime environment for executing JavaScript code outside of a web browser. The runtime allows for the execution of JavaScript on various platforms, enabling developers to build desktop applications, server-side applications, and more.

One of the major improvements in Bun 1.0 is the enhanced performance and stability. The runtime has been optimized to execute JavaScript code faster and more reliably, resulting in improved application performance and reduced latency.

In addition to performance enhancements, Bun 1.0 introduces experimental support for Windows. This allows developers to run JavaScript applications on the Windows platform, expanding the runtime’s versatility and applicability.

Bun 1.0 also includes several bug fixes and stability improvements. These updates address issues identified in previous versions and ensure a more seamless experience for developers when using the runtime.

The release of Bun 1.0 is a significant milestone for the development community, as it provides an improved JavaScript runtime with experimental Windows support. Developers can now take advantage of the enhanced performance and expanded platform compatibility offered by Bun 1.0, enabling the creation of more efficient and versatile JavaScript applications.

stòran:
– Bun 1.0 JavaScript runtime released complete with “experimental” Windows version • DEVCLASS

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

Teicneòlas

Rannsachadh fon uisge san àm ri teachd: doimhneachdan gun mhapa agus stuthan fon uisge le cumhachd AI

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
Teicneòlas

Bidh Wio Bank a’ cur air bhog App Pearsanta Wio gus Cuideachadh Luchd-ceannach Mion-reic

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teicneòlas

Tha GitHub ag aithneachadh bhiteagan agus a’ seasamh gu daingeann air co-dhùnadh biadhadh algairim

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Naidheachdan

Geata Baldur 3 A’ fàgail ruigsinneachd thràth air Mac le làn thaic

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Rannsachadh fon uisge san àm ri teachd: doimhneachdan gun mhapa agus stuthan fon uisge le cumhachd AI

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Dèan ullachadh airson tachartas faire speur iongantach: Comet Nishimura Ri fhaicinn gu 17 Sultain

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Wio Bank a’ cur air bhog App Pearsanta Wio gus Cuideachadh Luchd-ceannach Mion-reic

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan