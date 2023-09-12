Beatha a 'Bhaile

saidheans

A’ sgrùdadh mean-fhàs tomatoes: bho fhiadhaich gu mìorbhaileach

ByRaibeart Anndra

Sep 12, 2023
Biologists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have conducted research on the evolutionary history of tomatoes, uncovering the sets of traits that led to the development of their distinct characteristics. The findings, published in Plants, People, Planet and The American Journal of Botany, shed light on how fruits evolve in the wild and offer insights that can assist in future crop-improvement efforts.

The study focused on the relatives of modern tomatoes, several wild species found along the western coast of South America. These wild species differ greatly from the tomatoes we are familiar with today. They are small, green when ripe, and many have unpleasant taste and smell.

To understand the transformation from these wild tomatoes to the delicious and visually appealing fruit we enjoy, the researchers studied evolutionary syndromes, which are sets of traits that occur together in fruits. Previous researchers had not grown all the species of wild tomatoes together in order to gather evidence of these syndromes.

The team collected seeds from 13 species of wild tomatoes and multiple variants within each species. They grew these plants and examined their fruits for characteristics like color, shape, sugar and acid content, and DNA analysis. The volatile organic compounds responsible for the tomatoes’ aroma were also measured and classified.

The results revealed that traits such as smell, flavor, and color are syndromatic and there is a match between the outer appearance of the tomato and its taste. This research provides a comprehensive understanding of how wild tomatoes differ from each other and from cultivated varieties.

The study also benefited from the collecting efforts of Charles Rick, who collected seeds from wild tomato species during his travels in South America. The researchers grew these collected seeds alongside their own and compared the traits of the various species.

This research not only illuminates the evolutionary history of tomatoes but also has implications for breeding more nutritious and appealing varieties of fruits. By understanding the traits that contribute to the desirable qualities of tomatoes, scientists can work towards developing improved varieties for consumption.

