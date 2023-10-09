Beatha a 'Bhaile

Co-chruinneachadh an Lìon Cosmic: Cùis Dorcha, Gas, agus Galaxies

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Large observation programs have revealed that the distribution of galaxies in the universe is not random. This non-randomness is referred to as the universe’s large-scale structure, and a fundamental component of this structure is the cosmic web.

The cosmic web is composed of three main components in order of abundance: dark matter, gas, and galaxies. Dark matter, which accounts for about five-sixths of the mass in the universe, does not interact with light but plays a dominant role in the gravitational pull of the cosmic web. It acts as a scaffold for the formation of galaxies and galaxy clusters. The other one-sixth of the cosmic web consists of normal matter, known as baryons, such as protons and neutrons, as well as electrons. This normal matter exists in the form of intergalactic gas, as well as stars and interstellar medium present in galaxies.

The gas within the cosmic web can be either hot or cold depending on its location. In galaxy clusters, the gas is typically very hot, reaching temperatures of tens of millions of degrees. This hot gas is called intracluster gas or the intracluster medium (ICM). It emits X-rays that can be observed and provides insight into the mass distribution within clusters and the history of cluster formation. The ICM also impacts the evolution of galaxies within the cosmic web by stripping gas from galaxies and inhibiting new star formation.

On the other hand, the gas present in the filaments of the cosmic web connects galaxy clusters and superclusters and is generally colder, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of degrees. Referred to as the warm-hot intergalactic medium (WHIM), this gas is challenging to observe directly due to its lower temperature and density compared to the gas in the ICM. Nevertheless, the WHIM is believed to be a significant reservoir of baryonic matter in the universe and potentially contributes to the growth of galaxies by providing fuel for the formation of new stars.

Galaxies are clustered and embedded within the cosmic web. Throughout their lifetime, galaxies constantly interact with the gas in the cosmic web. Gas from the web infalls into galaxies and facilitates star formation, while gas within galaxies can be ejected into the cosmic web through the winds from supernovae and active supermassive black holes. Understanding these interactions is crucial to unraveling the evolution of galaxies.

stòran:
– Donghui Jeong, Associate Professor, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania

