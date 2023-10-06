Beatha a 'Bhaile

Dleastanas inneal ceangail ann am purr cat

Raibeart Anndra

Oct 6, 2023
Dleastanas inneal ceangail ann am purr cat

A team of Austrian scientists has discovered that connective tissues embedded in cats’ vocal cords play a crucial role in producing the purring sound. This finding challenges the prevailing hypothesis about how cats purr and calls for a reassessment of our understanding of this fascinating feline behavior.

Cats, unlike many other animals, have a unique ability to produce purring sounds. Purring is mainly exclusive to cats, although a few other species can also produce similar sounds. Cats are further divided into two categories: purrers and roarers. Lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards belong to the latter category and they cannot purr. Scientists have suggested that the difference in vocalization capabilities is due to differences in the ossification of their hyoid bone in the larynx.

Purring is characterized by low-frequency rumblings, typically between 20 to 30 vibrations per second. This is lower than expected based on the size of a cat’s vocal cords. Generally, larger animals with longer vocal cords produce lower-frequency sounds. Cats, however, are relatively small animals, so the mystery lies in how they produce such low-frequency purrs.

One theory that has since been discarded suggested that purring sounds were caused by turbulent blood flow. More recent studies pointed to a different mechanism, where cats constrict the muscles in the larynx to produce the purring sound as they inhale and exhale. This is known as the “active muscle contraction” (AMC) hypothesis. However, there has been limited empirical evidence to support this theory.

In a recent study, the Austrian scientists tested the AMC hypothesis further by examining the larynxes of deceased domestic cats. The larynxes were excised and then subjected to various experiments to determine the mechanism behind purring. The researchers found that purring sounds could be produced in the excised larynxes without the need for muscle contractions. Instead, the presence of connective tissue embedded in the vocal cords played a crucial role in producing the purring sounds.

This finding challenges our understanding of how cats purr and suggests that a combination of mechanisms may be involved. While further research is needed, this study provides valuable insights into the fascinating world of cat vocalizations.

Sources: Current Biology

