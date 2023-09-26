Beatha a 'Bhaile

Triùir fhireannach a’ tilleadh dhan Talamh às deidh misean fànais fad bliadhna

Sep 26, 2023
Triùir fhireannach a' tilleadh dhan Talamh às deidh misean fànais fad bliadhna

Three men, American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, are set to return to Earth on Wednesday after spending over a year in space. The trio has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and will depart in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. The spacecraft is scheduled to leave the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and touch down on the steppes of Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the events, starting at 12 a.m. EDT. Viewers can witness the hatches between the Soyuz and the ISS being closed at 12:20 a.m. EDT. The livestream will resume at 3:30 a.m. EDT for undocking and at 6 a.m. EDT before the Soyuz’s deorbit burn, which is expected to occur at 6:24 a.m. EDT. The crew will then make their descent and land on Earth.

The journey of Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin has been an unprecedented one. Originally planning for a standard six-month stint in orbit, their Soyuz spacecraft experienced a leak on Dec. 15, 2022, resulting in the loss of all coolant. As a result, they had to wait for another Soyuz to be prepared and launched. After the replacement craft arrived at the ISS on Feb. 25, they still had to wait for their relief crew, who launched on Sept. 15.

Their extended stay in space has now lasted 371 days, making it the longest continuous spaceflight for an American astronaut. Rubio, who is a first-time space traveler, has surpassed the previous American record of 355 days set by NASA’s Mark Vande Hei. The overall single-flight duration record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent over 437 days on the Soviet-Russian Mir space station from January 1994 to March 1995.

Source: NASA, Roscosmos

By Gabriel Botha

