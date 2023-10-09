Beatha a 'Bhaile

Bidh craobhan a’ leigeil a-mach barrachd truailleadh èadhair mar bhlàthachadh gnàth-shìde, lorg sgrùdadh

Gabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Trees, including oak and poplar, will release more isoprene—a compound that contributes to air pollution—as global temperatures increase, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that as the planet warms, plants such as oaks and poplars will emit more isoprene, exacerbating poor air quality and contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, while isoprene worsens air pollution, it also improves clean air quality and helps plants become more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The study raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Researchers are working to understand the biomolecular processes behind isoprene production in plants and how these processes are affected by climate change. In experiments using poplar plants, the researchers also discovered that warming increased isoprene emissions more than tenfold.

Isoprene is the second-highest hydrocarbon emitted on Earth, after methane from human activity. Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone, aerosols, and other byproducts that are harmful to humans and plants. The researchers hope that their findings can help anticipate future isoprene emissions and better inform decisions about planting trees and controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

- Gnothaichean Acadamaidh Nàiseanta nan Saidheansan

