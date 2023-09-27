Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh a’ cleachdadh sàbh-slabhraidh fon uisge agus fàinneachan craoibhe gus faighinn a-mach àm crithean-talmhainn san àm a dh’ fhalbh agus am bagairt a dh’ fhaodadh a bhith ann do Seattle

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh a’ cleachdadh sàbh-slabhraidh fon uisge agus fàinneachan craoibhe gus faighinn a-mach àm crithean-talmhainn san àm a dh’ fhalbh agus am bagairt a dh’ fhaodadh a bhith ann do Seattle

Researchers from the University of Arizona have made a breakthrough in understanding the timing and potential threat of earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest. By utilizing underwater chainsaws and studying tree rings, the team was able to pinpoint the occurrence of two significant earthquakes that struck the region over 1,000 years ago. These twin earthquakes are estimated to have had a magnitude of 7.8, which is comparable to recent deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The study revealed that shallow-fault earthquakes, which are commonly found in the Pacific Northwest, are somehow connected to one another. This connection can occur either underground or through the transfer of stress from one fault to another. The findings have important implications for regional hazard models and engineering design in the Seattle area.

Dive teams were employed to use underwater chainsaws to collect rings from trees at the bottom of Lakes Washington and Sammamish. The researchers discovered that the two earthquakes occurred in either late 923 or early 924 A.D. The earthquakes resulted in various geological phenomena, including the thrusting of a 25-foot cliff into the air, local tsunamis, and landslides that destroyed forests and debris into nearby lakes.

Tree rings played a crucial role in determining the timing of these earthquakes. By studying the growth patterns of tree rings in different locations, the researchers found that the trees died in the same year across both the Saddle Mountain and Seattle faults. This information, along with a spike in radiocarbon levels caused by a solar storm between 774 and 775 A.D., confirmed the timing of the earthquakes.

This research has advanced our understanding of earthquake hazards in the Pacific Northwest. It shows that shallow-fault earthquakes can occur synchronously or in rapid succession, highlighting the potential threat to the Seattle area. The findings call for the incorporation of this possibility into regional hazard models and policies to better prepare for future earthquakes in the region.

stòran:
- Oilthigh Arizona
– Global News (2023)

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

NASA a’ cur dheth misean Psyche Asteroid gus ùrachadh a dhèanamh air rèiteachadh Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Tha Lorg Fosail Turtar Àrsaidh Mara a’ toirt sealladh dhuinn air Eachdraidh mean-fhàs

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

A’ tuigsinn briosgaidean agus poileasaidhean prìobhaideachd

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

NASA a’ cur dheth misean Psyche Asteroid gus ùrachadh a dhèanamh air rèiteachadh Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha Lorg Fosail Turtar Àrsaidh Mara a’ toirt sealladh dhuinn air Eachdraidh mean-fhàs

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

A’ tuigsinn briosgaidean agus poileasaidhean prìobhaideachd

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh tuiltean aibhne àrsaidh ann an raon gangetic a’ toirt sealladh air sàr-thuiltean san àm ri teachd

Sep 29, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan