TRAPPIST-1, a star system just 39 light-years away from us, has captured the attention of planetary scientists. It is often referred to as “Solar System 2.0” due to its seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting a red dwarf star. In 2017, NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope discovered TRAPPIST-1’s unique collection of Earth-sized planets located in the habitable zone of the star, making it a fascinating subject for further exploration.

Recently, researchers have been utilizing the powerful capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to investigate these intriguing exoplanets. A study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters focused on TRAPPIST-1b, the planet closest to its star and therefore the easiest to study. Using JWST’s NIRISS instrument, the researchers examined the starlight passing through the atmosphere of TRAPPIST-1b, specifically looking for signs of an atmosphere.

Although the study did not detect an atmosphere around TRAPPIST-1b, it did reveal the prominence of the star’s influence on observations. The researchers noted that the star’s effects must be thoroughly understood to accurately interpret any future atmospheric signals from other planets in the system, particularly those located in the habitable zone.

Furthermore, the scientists encountered “ghost signals” in the starlight that originated from dark and bright spots on the star itself. While these signals were not explicitly related to the planet’s atmosphere, they provide valuable insights that can prevent researchers from drawing premature conclusions about the composition of exoplanet atmospheres.

One of the notable discrepancies between TRAPPIST-1 and our own solar system is its central star. TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star, which is more common than sun-like stars. Its closest planet, TRAPPIST-1b, receives significantly more radiation than Earth and has a surface temperature ranging from 120 to 220 degrees Celsius. Red dwarf stars, known for their unpredictability, generate stellar flares that can impact measurements of light blocked by planets. Accounting for these flares is crucial in ensuring accurate data interpretation.

While the study did not detect an atmosphere on TRAPPIST-1b, the possibility of a thin atmosphere composed of water, carbon dioxide, or methane remains. Alternatively, TRAPPIST-1b could have an atmosphere similar to Saturn’s moon Titan, which boasts a thick atmosphere.

The TRAPPIST-1 system, named after the Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope that first discovered three of its planets, continues to captivate astronomers. The extensive research conducted with the Spitzer Space Telescope has shed light on the properties of these rocky planets.

Stòran: Na Litrichean Iris Astrophysical