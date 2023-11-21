Bidh grìogagan beaga bìodach ag àrdachadh seasmhachd einnsein airson biocatalysis

Researchers from the Department of Biology at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany have discovered a novel method to protect enzymes and enhance their stability during plasma-driven biocatalysis. Enzymes are known for their ability to convert substrates into valuable products, but they are often susceptible to destruction when exposed to plasmas. However, by attaching enzymes to tiny beads, the researchers were able to shield them from the harmful effects of the plasma, thereby keeping them active up to 44 times longer.

Plasma, an energized gas, is typically used as a co-substrate in biocatalysis to drive enzymatic reactions. In this study, the researchers focused on using technical plasmas to convert a substrate into a more valuable product by utilizing enzymes that utilize hydrogen peroxide. They selected a model enzyme called non-specific peroxigenase (AaeUPO) from the edible fungus Agrocybe aegerita.

The key challenge they faced was the rapid inactivation of enzymes during plasma treatment. To address this, the researchers employed the technique of enzyme immobilization by attaching the enzymes to small beads with a porous surface. The beads, due to gravity, settled at the bottom of the reactor, creating a protective zone between the plasma and the enzymes.

The researchers tested various types of beads with different surface properties and coatings. After immobilizing the enzymes on the beads, they exposed them to plasma for various durations and compared their activity with untreated controls. The results showed that beads with resin surfaces, particularly amino and epoxy-butyl beads, yielded the best outcomes, indicating a strong covalent bond between the enzymes and carrier material.

Furthermore, by extending the plasma treatment for the most promising candidates to up to one hour, the researchers achieved a 44-fold increase in enzyme stability. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for combining enzymes with technical plasmas in future applications.

Overall, the discovery of this innovative technique using tiny beads not only protects enzymes but also enhances their stability during plasma-driven biocatalysis. This advancement may lead to the development of more efficient and sustainable biocatalytic processes for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and fine chemicals.

Ceistean Bitheanta (Ceistean Cumanta)

Q: What is biocatalysis?

A: Biocatalysis is the use of natural catalysts, such as enzymes, to perform chemical reactions in various industrial processes.

Q: What are plasmas?

A: Plasmas are energized gases that contain various reactive species, such as hydrogen peroxide, and are used as co-substrates in biocatalytic reactions.

Q: What is enzyme immobilization?

A: Enzyme immobilization refers to the technique of attaching enzymes to a solid support, such as beads, to enhance their stability and facilitate their reuse in biocatalysis.

Q: How does immobilization on beads protect enzymes during plasma treatment?

A: Immobilization on beads creates a physical barrier between the plasma and the enzymes, shielding them from the destructive effects and increasing their stability.

Q: How does this innovation benefit biocatalysis?

A: By preserving enzyme activity for longer periods, this innovation allows for more efficient and sustainable biocatalytic processes, leading to the production of valuable substances in industries like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.