Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

An comas a th’ aig tonnan Alfvén ann am Taming Runaway Electrons airson Fusion Energy

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 10, 2023
An comas a th’ aig tonnan Alfvén ann am Taming Runaway Electrons airson Fusion Energy

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Reference: Chang Liu et al, Self-Consistent Simulation of the Excitation of Compressional Alfvén Eigenmodes and Runaway Electron Diffusion in Tokamak Disruptions, Phys. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ lorg pailteas uisge is gualain ann an sampall asteroid, a’ toirt taic do theòiridh tùsan beatha

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan