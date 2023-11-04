Rannsachadh Ùr a’ nochdadh Ochd Sàr-thalamh a chaidh a lorg le TESS

Scientists using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have announced the validation of eight new Super-Earths. TESS’s primary objective is to detect exoplanets transiting in front of bright stars in Earth’s vicinity, and it has already confirmed about 400 exoplanets. However, there is a long list of potential candidates awaiting validation, with nearly 6,000 entries.

To validate these exoplanet candidates, researchers rely on further observations and statistical methods. The Validation of Transiting Exoplanets using Statistical Tools (VaTEST) project employs statistical tools and machine learning to analyze TESS’s vast amount of data and identify hidden exoplanets. By distinguishing false positives from real signals, scientists can not only confirm exoplanets but also study their atmospheres in more detail.

The recent study, titled “VaTEST III: Validation of 8 Potential Super-Earths from TESS Data,” presents the findings of a team led by Priyashkumar Mistry, a Ph.D. student at the University of New South Wales, Australia. The researchers used ground-based telescope data, high-resolution imaging, and the statistical validation tool TRICERATOPS to validate the eight new Super-Earths.

Importantly, six of these validated planets fall within the category of “keystone planets.” In exoplanet science, a keystone planet helps explain the overall population of exoplanets and sheds light on the radius gap phenomenon observed in exoplanet distributions. The radius gap refers to the scarcity of planets with radii between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii, which is likely caused by photoevaporation mass loss due to a star’s X-ray and UV emissions.

The study also introduces the concept of the “cosmic shoreline,” a statistical trend that separates exoplanets that have retained their atmospheres from those that have lost them due to stellar radiation. Several of the newly validated super-Earths lie close to this cosmic shoreline, making them valuable targets for future atmospheric studies.

Further investigations are required to gain better insights into the properties of these super-Earths. The researchers emphasize the need for more precise mass measurements and show that three of the planets may be amenable to such measurements. Additionally, two of the validated planets, TOI-771b and TOI-4559b, are promising candidates for atmospheric studies using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Understanding the atmospheres of super-Earths can provide crucial information about their place in the exoplanet population and their relationship to the radius gap and the cosmic shoreline.

Q: Dè a th' ann an teileasgop fànais James Webb (JWST)?

