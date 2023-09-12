Beatha a 'Bhaile

SpaceX gus rocaid Falcon 9 a chuir air bhog le Starlink Satellites

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

Stòran: SpaceX

