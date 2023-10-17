Aodion bhon taobh a-muigh aig an Stèisean Fànais Eadar-nàiseanta a’ brosnachadh NASA gus Spacewalks ath-eagrachadh

NASA has been forced to change the date of an upcoming spacewalk and postpone another following an external coolant leak at the International Space Station (ISS). The leak originated from a backup radiator attached to Russia’s Nauka module. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, NASA is taking precautions to prevent it from entering internal systems and causing equipment degradation over time.

As a result of the situation, the spacewalk scheduled for Thursday, October 19, has been rescheduled for a later date. The tasks planned for the spacewalk are not time-sensitive and will not impact ISS operations. The second spacewalk, originally planned for Monday, October 30, will proceed as scheduled. This will mark the first-ever excursions outside the station for NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. During the spacewalk, they will remove a faulty electronics box and replace a Trundle Bearing Assembly on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint, enabling the space station’s solar arrays to track the sun.

Meanwhile, another spacewalk, which is currently waiting to be rescheduled, will involve O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Their mission includes collecting samples from the station’s exterior to determine the existence of microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work in preparation for future spacewalks.

This is not the first incident to affect ISS operations due to a coolant leak. Last December, a Soyuz spacecraft suffered a coolant leak after being struck by a small meteoroid, resulting in the extension of NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts’ stay by six months. The cause of the recent leak on the Nauka module’s radiator is still unknown.

Stòr: NASA

Mìneachaidhean:

– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable space station in low Earth orbit. It serves as a laboratory where crews conduct scientific research and carry out experiments.

– Coolant: A fluid or gas used to regulate temperatures in mechanical systems, such as the cooling system of the ISS.

– Spacewalk: An activity performed by astronauts outside their spacecraft while in space.

– Radiator: A device that transfers heat from one medium to another, typically installed in systems that generate excess heat.

– Trundle Bearing Assembly: A mechanism that allows for smooth rotation and movement in certain joint systems. In this case, it enables the rotation of the ISS solar arrays.