Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ faighinn a-mach an uidheamachd ceimigeach de Nanodiamonds còmhdaichte le silica airson Coimpiutaireachd Quantum agus Biolabeling

Researchers from San Jose State University (SJSU) have uncovered the bonding mechanism responsible for the formation of uniform silica shells on nanodiamonds. The team utilized powerful X-rays generated by the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to study the nanomaterials. The results, published in the journal ACS Nanoscience Au, provide crucial insights into the chemistry involved in the creation of silica-coated nanodiamonds.

Nanodiamonds are ultra-small synthetic diamonds with remarkable properties. Despite their tiny size, nanodiamonds have perfect carbon lattices, and they can exhibit responses to magnetic fields, electric fields, and light at room temperature. These unique characteristics make nanodiamonds suitable for various applications, including quantum computing and biolabeling of cells.

To enhance the functionality of nanodiamonds, researchers have turned to coating the diamond particles with silica. Silica not only provides a smooth and protective shell for the nanodiamonds but also allows for surface modification. By adding specific tags to the silica coating, scientists can direct nanodiamonds to target specific cells or locations. This control over nanodiamond movement has significant implications for applications in biomedicine and biotechnology.

For over a decade, scientists have been puzzled by the mechanism behind the formation of the silica coating on nanodiamonds. SJSU researchers discovered that alcohol chemical groups on the nanodiamond surface play a crucial role in facilitating the growth of silica shells. They found that the introduction of ammonium hydroxide with ethanol during the coating process leads to the production of these alcohol groups.

To examine the surfaces hidden beneath the silica coating, the researchers at SJSU employed SSRL’s X-ray facilities. They used a transition edge sensor, a super-sensitive thermometer, to detect temperature changes and convert them into X-ray energies. Through X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS), the team investigated the nanodiamonds’ surfaces and measured the thickness of the silica coating on a nanometer scale. The results demonstrated the effectiveness of XAS for studying submerged materials like nanodiamonds.

The knowledge gained from understanding the bonding mechanism of silica-coated nanodiamonds opens up new avenues for researchers. Abraham Wolcott, the principal investigator of the study, plans to explore the use of other materials, such as titanium and zinc oxides, to coat nanodiamonds. These alternative coatings could further expand the applications of nanodiamonds in quantum sensing and biological labeling.

The findings of this research provide valuable insights into the chemistry of nanodiamond coatings and offer opportunities for optimizing the silica shell and exploring other coating materials. With a better understanding of the chemical mechanism behind silica-coated nanodiamonds, researchers can continue to unlock the potential of these tiny diamonds for quantum computing and biolabeling applications.

