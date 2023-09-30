Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Tha an canister anns a bheil sampallan Asteroid Bennu air fhosgladh

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 30, 2023
Tha an canister anns a bheil sampallan Asteroid Bennu air fhosgladh

Following a nearly three-year journey through space, the canister containing samples from asteroid Bennu has finally been opened. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission team removed the initial lid of the sample canister, revealing black dust and debris on the avionics deck. The debris most likely came from Bennu itself when the spacecraft landed on the asteroid and collected its rocky sample in October 2020.

After the spacecraft dropped off the samples in the Utah desert, they were transported to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. A new laboratory specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission was established at the space center. The next step is to disassemble the canister and analyze the estimated 250 grams of asteroid rock and dust inside. This analysis will provide insights into the chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics of the asteroid.

The early findings from the sample analysis, along with images of the rocks and dust, will be revealed during a live broadcast on October 11. This will give scientists and the public an early glimpse into the composition of the asteroid and its potential significance.

The OSIRIS-REx mission launched in September 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After two years of observations, the spacecraft collected a sample from Bennu’s surface. On May 10, 2021, OSIRIS-REx began its journey back to Earth to deliver its precious cargo.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that passes close to Earth every six years. Scientists believe it may have originated from a larger carbon-rich asteroid hundreds of millions to billions of years ago. By studying samples from Bennu, researchers hope to gain insights into the early solar system and the formation of asteroids.

stòran:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission team
- Ionad Fànais Johnson aig NASA

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Bidh cuideam tart ag adhbhrachadh atharrachaidhean ann an gnìomh talmhainn coille-uisge

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Biosensor stèidhichte air pròtain air a leasachadh gus mèinnean-fearainn agus òrdan gun spreadhadh stèidhichte air TNT a lorg

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Bidh Rover Perseverance NASA a’ glacadh Martian Dust Devil ann an Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Raibeart Anndra

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Bidh cuideam tart ag adhbhrachadh atharrachaidhean ann an gnìomh talmhainn coille-uisge

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Biosensor stèidhichte air pròtain air a leasachadh gus mèinnean-fearainn agus òrdan gun spreadhadh stèidhichte air TNT a lorg

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh Rover Perseverance NASA a’ glacadh Martian Dust Devil ann an Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Asteroid 2008 QY: Mion-fhiosrachadh agus Builean a dh’ fhaodadh a bhith ann

Oct 3, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan