New Insights into the Kondo Effect: Unveiling Exotic Phenomena

Scientists at the University of Cologne’s Institute for Experimental Physics have made a groundbreaking discovery by directly observing the Kondo effect in a single artificial atom. The Kondo effect is the re-grouping of electrons in a metal caused by magnetic impurities, and its direct observation has been elusive due to limitations in existing measuring techniques. Led by Dr. Wouter Jolie, the research team employed a novel method to witness this phenomenon in an artificial orbital within a one-dimensional wire floating above a metallic sheet of graphene. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Physics with the article titled “Modulated Kondo screening along magnetic mirror twin boundaries in monolayer MoS2”, shed new light on condensed matter physics.

The Kondo effect occurs when electrons passing through a metal interact with a magnetic atom, specifically with its spin—the magnetic pole of elementary particles. In order to mitigate the influence of atomic spin, the electron sea aggregates near the atom, creating a collective behavior called the Kondo resonance. This effect has been commonly used to describe metals interacting with magnetic atoms. However, the existence of alternative interactions producing similar experimental signs has raised doubts about the Kondo effect for single magnetic atoms on surfaces.

The team of scientists demonstrated that their one-dimensional wires are also susceptible to the Kondo effect by trapping electrons in standing waves, which can be considered as extended atomic orbitals. The scanning tunnelling microscope offered a glimpse into this engineered orbital, its coupling to the electron sea, and the resonant transitions between the orbital and the sea. Utilizing a fine metallic needle, the experiment achieved atomic precision in measuring electrons, allowing for unprecedented accuracy in observing the Kondo effect.

The researchers emphasized the significance of their findings, which challenge previous uncertainties around the Kondo effect in single magnetic atoms. “For a long time, only the Kondo resonance was measured. But there could be other explanations for the signals observed in these measurements, just like the elephant’s trunk could also be a snake,” noted Camiel van Efferen, the doctoral student who performed the experiments.

The Institute of Experimental Physics specializes in the exploration of two-dimensional materials such as graphene and monolayer molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). The team discovered that the interface between two crystal structures of MoS2 generates a metallic wire of atoms when one crystal acts as a mirror image of the other. By simultaneously measuring magnetic states and the Kondo resonance at an incredibly low temperature of -272.75 degrees C (-459.95 degrees F), the researchers confirmed the existence of the Kondo effect. Furthermore, their approach aligned with theoretical predictions, validating a long-standing hypothesis formulated by one of the pioneers of condensed matter physics, Philip W. Anderson.

Building upon this breakthrough, the scientists now plan to employ their magnetic wires to investigate more extraordinary phenomena. By placing these one-dimensional wires on a superconductor or a quantum spin-liquid, they aim to study many-body states emerging from quasiparticles other than electrons. This deeper understanding of the fascinating states of matter resulting from these interactions will open doorways to explore novel phenomena at an entirely new level.

