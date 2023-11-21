Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ cruinneachadh taic gus fèin-riaghladh Amharclann Nàiseanta Athens a ghlèidheadh

Scientists at the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) are calling for public support to oppose a recent government decision that could compromise the institution’s autonomy and independence. The decision entails transferring the NOA’s oversight to the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, a move that has sparked concerns among the scientific community.

Currently operating under the purview of the General Secretariat of Research & Innovation (GSRI), the NOA, along with other independent research agencies, believes that it belongs with the Development Ministry. The primary argument against the transfer lies in the fact that only a fraction of NOA’s researchers possess the expertise necessary to contribute to the mission of civil protection.

The planned move, set forth in a bill to be presented for parliamentary vote soon, has drawn criticism from the Council of Presidents of Research Centers and Technological Agencies as well. This collective voice opposes the “amputation” of the NOA from the national network of research agencies, expressing concerns that this decision will hamper and disrupt its overall functionality.

According to the NOA petition, this shift jeopardizes the progress of research in Greece, endangering the institution’s prospects of securing competitive research funding and achieving scientific excellence. It also shows a lack of understanding and recognition for the specific operational and managerial requirements of overseeing a research center. The requisite expertise for managing such matters is consolidated within the GSRI, the sole supervisory body dedicated to this task.

Established in 1842, the NOA holds the distinction of being Greece’s first research institution established after gaining independence from Ottoman rule. Comprised of the Institute for Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Applications and Remote Sensing (IAASARS), the Institute for Environmental Research and Sustainable Development (IERSD), and the Geodynamic Institute (GI), which specializes in the Earth’s interior physics and monitoring surface deformation, the NOA has played a pivotal role in advancing scientific exploration and understanding.

