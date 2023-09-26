Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

An structar daonna as sine san t-saoghal a chaidh a lorg ann an Afraga

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 26, 2023
An structar daonna as sine san t-saoghal a chaidh a lorg ann an Afraga

Archaeologists from the UK and Africa have discovered evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure, dating back to half a million years ago. The structure, made of worked timber, was found in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia. It is believed to have been an elevated trackway or raised platform in a wetland area, possibly used for hunting or butchery.

This discovery is significant as it challenges prior understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. The structure is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure and sheds light on the capabilities of an extinct species known as Homo heidelbergensis.

The timber structure was found on the southern bank of the Kalambo River in an area that would have attracted early human hunter-gatherers due to its diverse topography. Just upstream from the structure are the Kalambo Falls, a 235-meter high waterfall, and a three-mile-long canyon with its own localised rainforest. Downstream from the falls, the river flows into Lake Tanganyika, which would have attracted a variety of animals.

The archaeologists also uncovered stone tools, a possible hearth for cooking, and a wooden wedge used for splitting timber. These findings provide further insight into the daily lives and activities of Homo heidelbergensis.

Over the past four years, the archaeological investigations have been carried out by researchers from the universities of Liverpool, Aberystwyth, Royal Holloway, and Liège, as well as Zambia’s National Museums Board and National Heritage Conservation Commission.

According to project director Professor Larry Barham, this discovery will change how we think about a long-extinct species of humans. The age of the structure was determined using luminescence dating techniques by experts at Aberystwyth University.

stòran:
– [stòr 1]
– [stòr 2]

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Dòighean ùra air na roghainnean cookie agad a riaghladh

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Rannsachadh Ashwani Kumar air Biofilms ann an strì an aghaidh TB

Sep 27, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Leasachadh microbiome beòil ann an leanaban: A’ tuigsinn nam factaran a tha a’ cumadh slàinte beòil tràth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Dòighean ùra air na roghainnean cookie agad a riaghladh

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Rannsachadh Ashwani Kumar air Biofilms ann an strì an aghaidh TB

Sep 27, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Leasachadh microbiome beòil ann an leanaban: A’ tuigsinn nam factaran a tha a’ cumadh slàinte beòil tràth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha ISRO na h-Innseachan mu thràth air a rèiteachadh mar mhisean gu Venus

Sep 27, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan