Bidh NASA a’ cur air bhog bàta-fànais gus sgrùdadh a dhèanamh air Asteroid Psyche le beairteas meatailt

NASA recently launched a spacecraft from Florida on a mission to explore Psyche, the largest metal-rich asteroid in our solar system. Scientists believe that Psyche could be the core of an ancient protoplanet, providing valuable insights into the formation of Earth. The spacecraft, folded inside a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral and is expected to reach the asteroid in August 2029 after a journey of 2.2 billion miles. This mission aims to unlock the secrets of this intriguing asteroid and advance our understanding of planetary formation.

NASA Unveils Carbon-Rich Asteroid Sample

NASA has offered a glimpse into the sealed capsule that recently returned to Earth carrying a carbon-rich soil sample from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. Inside the capsule, scientists discovered water-bearing clay minerals among other materials collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft three years ago. This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of the origin and composition of celestial bodies and may provide valuable insights into the possibilities of water resources in space.

US Space Force Pauses Use of AI Tools Over Data Security Concerns

The U.S. Space Force has temporarily halted the use of web-based generative artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, due to data security concerns. In a memo addressed to the force’s workforce, personnel were instructed not to use AI tools like large-language models on government computers until formal approval is granted by the Chief Technology and Innovation Office. This precautionary measure ensures the safeguarding of classified information and underscores the importance of data security in sensitive sectors.

New Atlas of Human Brain Cells Provides Insights into Neurological Diseases

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in brain research by identifying over 3,300 types of cells in the human brain. This comprehensive atlas of brain cells offers a deeper understanding of the cellular basis of neurological diseases and opens avenues for the development of new therapeutics. Furthermore, by comparing the brains of humans and other primates like chimpanzees, gorillas, rhesus monkeys, and marmosets, researchers have uncovered key differences that contribute to the unique characteristics of the human brain.

Viasat’s Satellite Malfunction

Viasat, a U.S. company, will not be replacing its satellite ViaSat-3 F1, which experienced a malfunction during deployment in July. Although the company expects to recover less than 10% of the planned throughput, it remains confident in meeting the needs of its customers without a replacement. Viasat has completed a significant portion of the capital cost for its ViaSat-3 constellation and anticipates a decline in capital expenditure by its 2025 financial year.

Upcoming Solar Eclipse Excites Astronomy Enthusiasts

A solar eclipse is set to captivate millions of viewers in the Americas on Saturday. Weather permitting, observers will witness the moon passing in front of the sun. The eclipse’s path will cover parts of the United States, Mexico, Central America, and South America, offering a spectacular astronomical event for those in its trajectory.

