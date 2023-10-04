Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Rocky Point: Tonn Clasaigeach air a’ Chladach a Tuath

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 4, 2023
Rocky Point: Tonn Clasaigeach air a’ Chladach a Tuath

Rocky Point, located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, is known for being a fantastic wave. As winter approaches, surfers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of consistent swells. However, before we dive into the upcoming season, let’s take a closer look at the first substantial swell that recently hit Rocky Point after a few months of slower waves.

Early season swells often produce tricky conditions, influenced by strong winds and the accumulation of sand. Despite these factors, Rocky Point remains an exceptional wave. Its unique combination of power and shape makes it a favorite among surfers in the area.

Rocky Point’s location on the North Shore, famous for hosting some of the most iconic waves in the world, contributes to its reputation. Surrounded by prestigious breaks like Pipeline and Backdoor, Rocky Point holds its own as a reliable and exciting spot to catch some quality waves.

While the source article includes a video link to showcase the recent swell, additional information about the specific characteristics and history of Rocky Point would provide a more comprehensive understanding.

Mìneachaidhean:
– Rocky Point: A surf break located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, known for producing excellent waves.
– Seven Mile Miracle: A stretch of coastline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, famous for its consistent surf breaks.
– Swell: A series of large ocean waves generated by strong winds.

stòran:
- Chan eil stòran sònraichte air an ainmeachadh.

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Misean rocaid NASA air a stiùireadh le neach-saidheans bho thùs Innseanach gus sgrùdadh a dhèanamh air buaidhean eclipse grèine bliadhnail air an àile àrd air an Talamh

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Buaidh BlueWalker 3 Satailteach air Reul-eòlas: Toraidhean Ùra agus Draghan

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Cho cudromach sa tha cead cookie agus prìobhaideachd ann am margaidheachd air-loidhne

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Misean rocaid NASA air a stiùireadh le neach-saidheans bho thùs Innseanach gus sgrùdadh a dhèanamh air buaidhean eclipse grèine bliadhnail air an àile àrd air an Talamh

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Buaidh BlueWalker 3 Satailteach air Reul-eòlas: Toraidhean Ùra agus Draghan

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cho cudromach sa tha cead cookie agus prìobhaideachd ann am margaidheachd air-loidhne

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bearraidhean Cosmic: A’ foillseachadh breith rionnag falaichte

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan