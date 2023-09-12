Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh inneal optigeach a’ tabhann cuir às do pathogen gu sàbhailte air uachdar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Bidh inneal optigeach a’ tabhann cuir às do pathogen gu sàbhailte air uachdar

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Prepare for a Spectacular Skywatching Event: Comet Nishimura Visible until September 17

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

The Fierce Prehistoric Predator: Pampaphoneus Biccai

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ faighinn a-mach cuan mòr falaichte fo rùsg na Talmhainn

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

The Future of Underwater Exploration: Unmapped Depths and AI-Powered Submersibles

Sep 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Prepare for a Spectacular Skywatching Event: Comet Nishimura Visible until September 17

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Wio Bank Launches Wio Personal App to Assist Retail Customers

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

GitHub Acknowledges Bugs and Stands Firm on Algorithmic Feed Decision

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan