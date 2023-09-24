Beatha a 'Bhaile

An speuradair as cliùitiche Frank Rubio gu Tilleadh chun Talamh

Sep 24, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio, who recently set a new record for the longest single stay in space by a NASA astronaut, is scheduled to return to Earth this week. Rubio spent more than one year aboard the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record.

Along with Rubio, two Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will also be returning to Earth after spending a total of 371 days in space. The trio will travel back to Earth in the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will undock from the station’s Prichal module and land near the town of Jezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

After landing, Rubio will fly to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and then head to Houston on a NASA plane. The extended duration of their stay in space was due to an issue with their original spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-22, which developed a coolant fluid leak. In February, a replacement Soyuz spacecraft, the MS-23, was sent to the station.

NASA will live-stream the return journey of the Soyuz MS-23 on Wednesday, September 27. Coverage will begin at 12:01 a.m. ET and will include the crew’s farewells, undocking, deorbit burn, and landing. You can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or through the embedded video on the official NASA website.

Frank Rubio’s record-breaking achievement not only demonstrates the capabilities of NASA astronauts but also highlights the collaborative efforts between NASA and international partners in the exploration of space.

Mìneachaidhean:

Stèisean Fànais Eadar-nàiseanta (ISS): A modular space station in low Earth orbit that serves as a research laboratory and living space for astronauts from various countries.

Roscosmos: The Russian space agency responsible for space activities in Russia.

Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft: A crewed spacecraft used by the Russian space agency for transporting astronauts to and from the ISS.

stòran:

Artaigil stòr: Record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will return to Earth this Wednesday. (link)

NASA Live: Sruth Oifigeil de NASA TV: NASA TV will livestream the return journey of the Soyuz MS-23. (link)

