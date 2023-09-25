Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh Brian May, Giotàr na Banrigh agus Astrophysicist, a’ cuideachadh NASA ann a bhith a’ cruinneachadh sampall asteroid

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Bidh Brian May, Giotàr na Banrigh agus Astrophysicist, a’ cuideachadh NASA ann a bhith a’ cruinneachadh sampall asteroid

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

stòran:
- CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Briseadh air adhart ann an rannsachadh gnè a chaidh à bith: RNA linntean-seann air a leantainn bho shampall tìgear Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Coinnich dlùth ris an Talamh

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Ionad Ùr-ghnàthach ann an Oilthigh Colorado Boulder ag amas air Ro-aithris Aimsir Fànais a leasachadh

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Briseadh air adhart ann an rannsachadh gnè a chaidh à bith: RNA linntean-seann air a leantainn bho shampall tìgear Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Coinnich dlùth ris an Talamh

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Ionad Ùr-ghnàthach ann an Oilthigh Colorado Boulder ag amas air Ro-aithris Aimsir Fànais a leasachadh

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh neuroscientists a’ dol an-aghaidh teòiridh fiosrachaidh aonaichte

Sep 27, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan